English chequered skipper butterflies on the wing for first time in 40 years

English-born chequered skipper butterflies are flying in this country for the first time in more than 40 years as part of a conservation project, experts say.

A second batch of the butterflies collected from Belgium have been released at a secret location in Rockingham Forest, Northamptonshire, as part of efforts to reintroduce the species, which had become extinct in England.

And butterflies introduced from Belgium last spring have successfully bred in the woodland – with their English-born young now on the wing, wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation said.

Chequered skippers became extinct in England in 1976, as a result of the destruction of their wet woodland habitat in the East Midlands, when woods with the open glades and rides they favour were cleared and replanted with uniform conifers.

Dr Nigel Bourn, of Butterfly Conservation, said: “It was a very rapid extinction that took everybody by surprise.

“They were recorded in quite good numbers in the 1950s but went extinct in the next 20 years, and it comes back to their habitat.”