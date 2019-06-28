Exclusive: MP Chris Williamson's case will form part of an EHRC investigation into Labour Party anti-Semitism

Labour MP Chris Williamson is being investigated by theEqualities and Human Rights Commission as part of its broader inquiry into anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

This afternoon, Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer called for the EHRC to "look at the specifics of this case", following Chris Williamson's readmission to the party on Wednesday.

But ITV News has seen emails showing the EHRC has already requested further information about a number of cases that could count as a breach of equality law, including allegations relating to the Labour backbencher.

The specific complaint being investigated about Chris Williamson dates back to August last year.

It comes as pressure mounts on the Labour leadership to overturn this week's decision to readmit Chris Williamson, with over 140 Labour MPs and peers demanding Jeremy Corbyn reconsider.

The MP was suspended after saying Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over anti-Semitism in the party, but was allowed to return this week.