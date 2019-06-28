Hot spell to sending UK temperatures soaring above 30C

The UK could see the hottest day of the year so far this weekend with temperatures set to soar above 30C (86F). A short hot spell will see the mercury climb across the country, mirroring the heatwave blasting much of Europe. According to the Met Office the temperature could reach a maximum of 34C (93.2F) in London and the east of England on Saturday. The hottest conditions recorded in 2019 so far were at Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2, where the temperature reached 28.8C (84F). The highest ever temperature on record for June was 35.6C (96F) in 1976.

Across Europe, hot Saharan winds have brought scorching weather with temperatures in some parts exceeding 40C (104F). Meteorologists put more than half of France on alert for high temperatures, while in Germany rescue services urged people to look out for young children, the elderly and others at risk in hot conditions. Summing up the UK weather for Friday, Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist said: “It’s a bit of a cloudy start across some eastern parts of the country but this will soon clear and we’re looking at a sunny day for much of the UK.” Mr Dewhurst said weather conditions will see an “east west split” with the highest temperatures in the west and an easterly breeze cooling the other half of the country. Temperatures in Wales and the west country, including festival-goers at Glastonbury, could see temperatures of 30 or 31C on Friday. In west Scotland it could reach 27 or 28C and in Northern Ireland 25C, while in Aberdeen it will be a cooler 17C and in London and down the east coast 24C.

Festival goers enjoy the sun as they dance and listen to music at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset Credit: Aaron Chown/PA).