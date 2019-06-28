Kamala Harris gives a star performance during the Democratic presidential debate and proves she can take on Trump

We are six months away from the first votes being cast by Democrats for their presidential nominee.

And not until the summer of 2020 will the battle-hardened candidate be crowned and ready to face Donald Trump.

So this is a marathon and not a sprint. But Thursday’s night Democratic presidential debate was an eye opener and sets up a tantalising possibility.

Joe Biden looked old and out of touch.

He has a long political and legislative record to defend and did it poorly on stage.

He is already accused of having been too close and friendly with segregationists, and of being too tactile with women for the #MeToo era.

But that in a way was not the story of the fiery Thursday night debate.

The real revelation (though some who know her best say it should not have come as a surprise) was Senator Kamala Harris.

She was on fire, delivering some well-timed lines and launching a forensic attack on Joe Biden’s civil rights record.

Already there is a buzz that she could win the party’s nomination and be an excellent match-up against Trump in the 2020 presidential race.