LGBTQ group endorses Pete Buttigieg for president in 2020 race

Victory Fund President Annise Parker said: “Mayor Pete’s candidacy is redefining what is possible in American politics.”

LGBTQ Victory Fund gave the gay 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, its endorsement during a World Pride campaign event in New York on Friday.

A major political group dedicated to electing LGBTQ candidates has endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg for president in 2020.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Parker said Mr Buttigieg’s experience as an Afghanistan War veteran and chief executive and his “authentic approach” to politics make him “the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box”.

The endorsement will provide a financial boost for Mr Buttigieg heading into Sunday’s second quarter fundraising deadline.

The group gave two million US dollars to candidates in 2018.

Ms Parker says the Victory Fund will mobilise its network of supporters to help elect Mr Buttigieg.