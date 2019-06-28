London Bridge terrorist Khuram Butt's brother-in-law says 'I did my bit - the system failed' after alerting authorities

The brother-in-law of one of the London Bridge attackers, who reported him to counter-terrorism authorities, says he wishes he had punched his relative during a row over his extremist views.

Usman Darr told ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo he reported terrorist Khuram Shazad Butt to a counter-terror hotline after the argument, saying: "I did my bit...the system failed and eight people died."

Recalling the argument he had with Butt, Mr Darr said: "We had a very detailed conversation about the murder of a Jordanian pilot who was captured in Raqqa. He was burnt alive.

"I could not understand the fact that my brother-in-law was justifying that murder."

Butt justified the death by comparing it to a battle which took place 1,400 years ago, where Muslims burnt trees because the enemies were using them for food and water - and therefore starved to death.

Butt claimed those responsible for the pilot's murder did so in revenge for the killing of people in a village hit by air strikes a day earlier.

In the bombing, children had been killed.