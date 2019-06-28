Madame Tussauds owner Merlin agrees £5.9bn takeover deal by Lego

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments has agreed a £5.9 billion takeover bid from Lego’s owners, a private equity giant and a Canadian pension fund.

Merlin, which also owns attractions such as Alton Towers and Legoland, has accepted the bid from Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego’s Danish founding family, Blackstone and pension fund Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The deal values the company at 455p per share, representing a 15% premium on the FTSE 100 firm’s 395p per share value at the end of trading on Thursday, giving the group a total enterprise value of £5.9 billion.

Merlin said it had rejected a number of previous takeover proposals.

Kirkbi, which is backed by the billionaire Kiristiansen family, currently owns an almost-30% stake in the entertainment and theme park business.

Merlin floated on the London Stock Exchange only six years ago, at an initial price of 315p per share.