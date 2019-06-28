Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn 'will not bow to pressure' to sack MP in anti-Semitism row

Jeremy Corbyn 'will not bow to pressure' to sack Chris Williamson from the party over his views on how anti-Semitism has been dealt with by the Labour Party.

ITV News has learned Mr Corbyn will not interfere with the due process that saw the Derby North MP reinstated after being issued with a formal warning by a National Executive Committee (NEC) anti-Semitism panel.

A source told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt that: "It would be wholly inappropriate for a Leader to pick and choose cases in the way that is being demanded."

It comes as Jon Lansman, the founder of the grassroots Momentum group and a key ally of the Labour leader, said the MP “has to go”.

Mr Lansman said Mr Williamson had not shown “one iota of contrition” after saying the party had been “too apologetic” in the face of criticism of the way it dealt with anti-Semitism within its ranks.