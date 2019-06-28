Race, age, health care and Trump dominate fiery Democratic debate

Democratic divisions over race, age and ideology surged into public view as the party’s leading US presidential contenders faced off in a fiery debate over who is best positioned to take on President Donald Trump. The Democratic Party’s early front-runner, 76-year-old former vice president Joe Biden, was forced to defend his record on race in the face of tough questions from California Senator Kamala Harris, the only African American on stage. That was only after he defended his age after jabs from one of two millennial candidates in the prime-time clash. “I do not believe you are a racist,” Ms Harris said, although she described Mr Biden’s record of working with Republican segregationist senators on non-race issues as “hurtful”.

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden and senator Bernie Sanders Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Clearly on defence, Mr Biden called Ms Harris’s attack “a complete mischaracterisation of my record”. He declared, “I ran because of civil rights.” For moments on Thursday night, a fierce intraparty debate that had been simmering just below the surface about the party’s future was exposed on national television. The showdown featured four of the five strongest candidates — according to early polls, at least. Those are Mr Biden, Mr Sanders, Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and Ms Harris. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who debated on Wednesday night, is the fifth.

Bernie Sanders gestures towards Joe Biden, as Senator Kamala Harris talks Credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP

Together, the two nights gave millions of Americans their first peek inside the Democrats’ unruly 2020 season. There are so many candidates lining up to take on Mr Trump that they do not all fit on one debate stage — or even two. Twenty Democrats debated on national television this week in two waves of 10, while a handful more were left out altogether. Mr Sanders early on slapped back at his party’s centrist candidates, demanding “real change”. Mr Biden downplayed his establishment leanings.

