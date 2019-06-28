- ITV Report
Saturday will be hottest day of the year in Britain as Europe continues to swelter under a Saharan heatwave
Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the year with temperatures set to hit 34C (93.2F) in London and the east of England.
A Met office meteorologist has predicted there is a 30 per cent chance the weather tomorrow could set a new record.
The highest ever temperature on record for June was 35.6C (96F) in 1976 in Southampton.
The hottest conditions recorded in 2019 so far were at Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2, where the temperature reached 28.8C (84F).
Festival-goers enjoying Glastonbury are likely to bake in warm weather with temperatures hitting highs of 28C today and expected to stay in the high 20s this weekend - an unexpected change for annual revellers used to the rain and mud the festival has become known for.
Free sun lotion and a record number of water stations are just part of the contingency plans in place to look after the thousands who have gathered for the highlight of the music calendar.
The hot weather in Britain comes as Europe continues to swelter under a Saharan bubble which has created scorching temperatures which in some parts have exceeded 40C (104F).
Martin Bowles, a Met Office meteorologist, told ITV News: ''It will be the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday in Britain. The highest temperatures will be in the in the south east, London, the east Midlands, and the home counties.
''We expect it will be 34C which will be hot and there is a 30 per cent chance it will break the record set for the hottest day in June which was 35.6C which was in Southampton in 1976.
''We are expecting to be significantly less warm and fresher after the weekend, with temperatures returning to being closer to the average temperatures for the month, around 22C, 24C, and 18C.''
The hot weather in Britain comes as the heatwave in Europe has seen Southern France placed on an unprecedented red alert and firefighters in Spain battle wildfires on a scale not seen for 20 years.
The temperatures in both countries are set to exceed 44C, and Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic have also set new records for the month of June.
Government officials have urged caution and a warning that the worst could yet be to come.
The red alert in France signifies a “dangerous weather phenomenon” and is the first since the system was introduced in 2004 following a 2003 heatwave that led to 15,000 premature deaths.
The Sahara-style heatwave spreading over parts of Europe has been caused by an “enormous” reservoir of warm air and has been linked to the deaths of three swimmers on south coast beaches in France.
A 70-year-old man was believed to have been a victim of “thermal shock” after coming into contact with the water during the heat spell on Tuesday, according to French news outlet LCI.
Two other people, a 62-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, reportedly died in similar circumstances.
Authorities in Milan, in northern Italy, said a 72-year-old homeless man had died at the city’s main train station after falling ill due to the heatwave.