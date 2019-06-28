Saturday will be hottest day of the year in Britain as Europe continues to swelter under a Saharan heatwave

Saturday is set to be the hottest day of the year with temperatures set to hit 34C (93.2F) in London and the east of England.

A Met office meteorologist has predicted there is a 30 per cent chance the weather tomorrow could set a new record.

The highest ever temperature on record for June was 35.6C (96F) in 1976 in Southampton.

The hottest conditions recorded in 2019 so far were at Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2, where the temperature reached 28.8C (84F).

Festival-goers enjoying Glastonbury are likely to bake in warm weather with temperatures hitting highs of 28C today and expected to stay in the high 20s this weekend - an unexpected change for annual revellers used to the rain and mud the festival has become known for.

Free sun lotion and a record number of water stations are just part of the contingency plans in place to look after the thousands who have gathered for the highlight of the music calendar.

The hot weather in Britain comes as Europe continues to swelter under a Saharan bubble which has created scorching temperatures which in some parts have exceeded 40C (104F).