Scientists discover ‘critical breakthrough’ in cure for baldness

A cure for baldness could be within sight after scientists found they could create natural-looking hair using stem cells.

Researchers in America said they had refined a method which allowed them to grow hair through the skin of mice using dermal papilla cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells.

The findings could prove to be a “critical breakthrough” in the treatment of hair loss, the experts said, as they presented the results at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Los Angeles.

The study involved the human stem cells being combined with mice cells before they were attached to a 3D biodegradable scaffold made from the same material as dissolvable stitches.

The scaffold helped control the direction of hair growth and helped the stem cells integrate into the skin.