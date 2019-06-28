Stormzy kicks off Glastonbury Festival headline set clad in Union Jack stab vest

Stormzy opened his set wearing a Union Jack embellished stab vest. Credit: PA

Clad in a Union Jack stab vest, Stormzy has kicked off his historic Glastonbury headline slot, becoming the first black British solo artist to headline the music festival in its near-50 year history. Hours before taking to the stage, Stormzy, 25, said he was "overwhelmed with emotions", saying it was "the most surreal feeling I've ever experienced". The set opened with a video featuring Jay-Z, before the man of the hour took to the stage to massive cheers from the crowd. Stormzy began the set with a performance of his 2015 track Know Me From, telling the crowd: "Glasto, it's only the f****** beginning."

Stormzy said Friday was 'the greatest night of my entire life'. Credit: PA

The Croydon-born Grime star's set, broadcast live on BBC Two, was uncensored. His second track was Cold, from his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer. Stormzy said: "This is the greatest night of my entire life." He later said: "And we're only getting f****** started, I promise you that" before a ballet performance took place. Text detailed how ballet shoes had not traditionally been made to match black skin tones until recently. "Now there are ballet shoes to match all skin tones - a huge leap forward for inclusion in the ballet world," it added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Later during his set Stormzy changed into a white t-shirt and trousers then performed his 2017 song Cigarettes And Cush. He told the screaming crowds he was going to take them "back in time" before playing Sweet Like Chocolate. Fireworks came from the stage before Stormzy performed a cover of Kanye West's Ultralight Beam. The grime superstar was joined by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for Blinded By Your Grace Pt 1. He sat next to Martin, who played the keyboard as they sang together. He then performed Crown, his new track currently at number five in this week's single's chart. He went topless, with orange trousers, for a high-energy rendition of Return Of The Rucksack followed by Bad Boys. "This is the most legendary night of my entire life," he said. Stormzy paid tribute to Ed Sheeran with a cover of his 2017 hit Shape Of You. He also performed with Dave, telling the crowds that his track Funky Friday was the first British rap to reach number one. "That means that we've come a very long way. We've still got a long way to go," Stormzy said. "That's the first British rap number one and this is the second." He then played his single Vossi Bop, which made its debut at number one in May and is currently third in the charts. "This is the most iconic night of my life," the 25-year-old said

Stormzy is the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury in its 49-year history. Credit: PA