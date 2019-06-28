Timeline: The Salisbury Novichok poisonings

Here are some of the key events in the case.

Theresa May will sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin and call for the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack to face justice.

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury.

– March 7

Police say a nerve agent was used to poison the pair and the case is being treated as attempted murder.

– March 8

Then home secretary Amber Rudd says a Wiltshire Police officer, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, is seriously ill in hospital.

– March 12

Prime Minister Mrs May tells the House of Commons the nerve agent is of Russian origin and the Government has concluded it is “highly likely” Russia is responsible for the poisoning.

– March 14

Mrs May tells MPs the UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats, calling the incident an “unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the UK”.

– March 15

Leaders of Britain, the US, Germany and France issue a joint statement blaming Russia for the attack.

– March 17

Russia announces the expulsion of 23 UK diplomats and says it will shut down the British Council and British Consulate in St Petersburg.

– March 22

DS Bailey is discharged from hospital but says life will “probably never be the same”.

– March 26

Britain’s allies announce more than 100 Russian agents are being sent home from 22 countries, in what Mrs May calls the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history”.

– March 28

Scotland Yard reveals Mr Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with the nerve agent at his home.

– April 3

The head of the Porton Down military research facility says his scientists have not verified that the nerve agent used in Salisbury came from Russia.

– April 10

Salisbury District Hospital announces that Ms Skripal has been discharged.

– April 17

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the Novichok used to attack the Skripals was delivered in a “liquid form”.

– May 18

It is announced that Mr Skripal has been discharged from hospital after more than two months of treatment.

– May 26

Businesses in the Maltings area of Salisbury reopen following the attack.

– June 30

Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fall ill at a flat in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, eight miles from Salisbury, and are taken to hospital.