UK Forecast: Hot and humid

Saturday:

Another dry and warm, if not hot day for many, with plenty of strong sunshine. There's a risk of some afternoon thundery downpours in the northwest, but staying dry elsewhere.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Fresher, cloudier and breezy on Sunday and Monday with some showery rain in the west and northwest. A few showers on Tuesday, mainly in the northwest, with sunny spells elsewhere.

