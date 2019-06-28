UK Forecast: Muggy for some tonight. Hot in the east tomorrow

Tonight:

Dry and warm for most, with misty low cloud affecting western coasts as well as some North Sea coasts. Showery rain may affect the Western Isles late in the night.

Saturday:

Another dry and very warm, if not hot day for many, with plenty of strong sunshine. There's a risk of some afternoon thundery downpours in the northwest, but staying dry elsewhere.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: