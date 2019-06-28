Yusuf Mohamed named as victim of Shepherd’s Bush shop stabbing

Yusuf Mohamed was stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush. Credit: Met Police

A teenager stabbed to death while trying to take cover in a convenience store has been named as Yusuf Mohamed. The 18-year-old, from Hammersmith, was attacked on Uxbridge Road in Shepherd’s Bush at about 9.20pm on Wednesday. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Flowers and a message outside a shop in Uxbridge Road in Shepherd’s Bush Credit: Helen William/PA

Local resident Derek Parks, 64, witnessed the attack. He Yusuf had tried to take cover in a shop. “The fighting happened outside the shop doorway and the gentleman came in from outside. He came into the shop for cover,” he said. “The other guy came into the shop with the knife and stabbed him.” The teenager is the latest victim in a period of spiralling period of violence on the streets of London. Mayor Sadiq Khan has come in for fierce criticism from victims' families and US President Donald Trump for failing to get a grip on crime.

