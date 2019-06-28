Wanted Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested after chase

Mickey Paulk is alleged to have trained the squirrel to attack. Credit: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office/AP

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught on Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple arrest warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz”, made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fuelled, trained attack squirrel. Paulk told reporters last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities. But authorities said he was taken to Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer. Deeznutz could not be tested for meth and has been released.

The squirrel, named 'Deeznutz', has been released back into the wild. Credit: AP