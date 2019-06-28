Labour MP Chris Williamson is suspended again after backlash over investigation into his anti-Semitic comments

Labour MP Chris Williamson. Credit: PA

Labour MP Chris Williamson has had his suspension reimposed two days after it was lifted, following a backlash within the party over the handling of an investigation into his anti-Semitic comments. The growing anger against Jeremy Corbyn and other senior Labour figures saw more than 60 Labour MPs sign a motion formally beginning moves to have Williamson again suspended from the parliamentary party. The Derby North MP has subsequently not had the Labour whip restored as a result of a fresh investigation being launched, pending a decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC). The decision to allow Mr Williamson back into the party was made after a three-strong national executive panel comprising of MPs Keith Vaz and George Howarth, and constituency representative Huda Elmi, ruled he should receive only a reprimand for suggesting the party was “too apologetic” about anti-Semitism.

However a Labour Party source said: “Jennie Formby has written to the NEC to inform them that the issues raised in Keith Vaz’s email will be on the agenda for the NEC disputes committee’s next meeting. “Under the party’s rule book, the general secretary and the leader of the party cannot overturn decisions made by NEC panels, which are advised by independent barristers. Only the NEC has the power to do so. “Subsequently, the whip is not restored as the decision is still pending.”

Jeremy Corbyn is facing a backlash after ignoring demands to sack Chris Williamson. Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

More than 60 MPs have signed a motion calling for a vote in the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on withdrawing the whip from Mr Williamson for 12 months for bringing the party into disrepute. He was originally suspended in February after video emerged of him saying the party had been “too apologetic” in the face of criticism of its handling of anti-Semitism complaints. The latest move to have him suspended from the PLP came after Mr Corbyn ignored calls, led by deputy leader Tom Watson, to step in and withdraw the whip himself. The motion calls for the case to be referred to the parliamentary committee – the influential backbench body which meets weekly with Mr Corbyn – at its next meeting on Wednesday.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson. Credit: PA/Kirsty O’Connor

If approved, under standing orders, it would then go a vote of the full PLP at Westminster. The motion says: “Due to the exceptional circumstances in this case we are of the view that the allegation of bringing the Labour Party into disrepute made against Chris Williamson warrants an investigation by the parliamentary committee under this standing order and full consideration given to a recommendation of removal of the whip to the PLP. “We therefore seek to ask the PLP to take action to suspend the whip from Chris Williamson for a period of a year.” Signatories to the motion include Yvette Cooper, Dame Margaret Hodge, Wes Streeting, David Lammy and Diana Johnson. Under party rules, Mr Williamson would be entitled to make representations to the parliamentary committee before his case is referred to the PLP.

Meanwhile another senior figure, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, said he was “deeply concerned” at the decision to readmit Mr Williamson and called for it to be overturned by the ruling National Executive Committee. He tweeted that the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which is currently investigating the party for alleged anti-Semitism, should also be invited to look at the “specifics of the case”. The pressure on Mr Corbyn to take action himself meanwhile intensified after a key ally of the Labour leader said the MP “has to go”. Jon Lansman, the founder of the grassroots Momentum group, said Mr Williamson had not shown “one iota of contrition” after saying the party had been “too apologetic” in the face of criticism of the way it dealt with anti-Semitism within its ranks.

