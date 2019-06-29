Boris Johnson insists he can be trusted with ‘the great Lady Britannia’

Boris Johnson has insisted he can be trusted with "the great Lady Britannia" during a round of hustings for the Tory crown in Carlisle.

The Tory leadership candidate defended his "chequered private life" at the event.

Mr Johnson, who saw his support dip after police were called to his home by neighbours after a late night row with his partner, was quizzed about his reliability by a Tory member.

"We know a lot of people have a worry about reliability with Boris and I think that’s the Achilles’ heel, with the chequered private life, can we trust you with the great lady Britannia?" the member asked.

The questioner added that the Conservatives’ "perfect leader" would be an "amalgam" of Mr Johnson and his rival Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Johnson replied: “Don’t look at what I say I do, look at what I do.”

He pointed towards having “"over delivered" on his promises as mayor of London, the 2012 Olympics and his record on action over the Skripal poisonings in Salisbury.