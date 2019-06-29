Heatwave warning as temperatures inch towards record-breaking levels

Britain is predicted to have its hottest day of the year on Saturday. Credit: PA

Britain is set for its hottest day of the year, and potentially its hottest-ever June day, with temperatures predicted to soar across southern England. The mercury in London could climb as high as 35C (95F), the Met Office said - inching towards the highest-ever recorded for June, which was 35.6C (96F) in 1976 in Southampton. It would make it the second day in a row that temperatures hit record levels, with yesterday (Friday) becoming 2019's previous hottest day to date. Emergency services across the country have shared advice to stay safe, cool and hydrated during the hot conditions - and warned against swimming in open water, after three people in the UK drowned in recent days. The RSPCA has also urged people to call 999 if they find a dog left alone in a car.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Greg Dewhurst, from the Met Office, said after a cloudy start to the day, sunshine would break through across the south east and central parts of England - with the highest temperatures expected this afternoon. The working week ended with the mercury hitting 30C (86F) at around 3.50pm at Achnagart in Scotland on Friday, beating 2019’s previous hottest day of 28.8C (84F) on June 2. Porthmadog in Wales also saw a temperature of 29.5C (85F), while in Yeovilton, near the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, conditions reached a warm 28.3C (83F). Free sun lotion and a record number of water stations are just part of the contingency plans in place to look after the thousands of festival-goers who have gathered for the highlight of the music calendar.

Glastonbury revellers bathe in the sunshine. Credit: PA

England's most senior nurse has called on people to take precautions - and in particular, to help children, the elderly and other vulnerable people at risk of being affected by the heat. Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: "Whether you're going to be out in the garden like me or heading off to Glastonbury, it's really important to take simple precautions like drinking plenty of water, using high-factor sunscreen and remembering to take allergy medication if you need it - as is making sure to check in on neighbours and loved ones who can suffer the most from heat and pollen." According to NHS England almost 3,000 people were admitted to hospital because of heat-related ailments in 2017/18, including 632 with severe sunburn, 100 cases of heat exhaustion and 223 cases of sun and heat-stroke.

Sunbathers in Bournemouth as Friday became the hottest day of the year to date. Credit: PA

The rising heat is in part due to warm air originating from northern Africa that has brought a scorching heatwave to a large swathe of Europe. Southern France has been placed on an unprecedented red alert, with the country recording its hottest day ever, and firefighters in Spain battle wildfires on a scale not seen for 20 years. MeteoFrance said Villevieille in the southern region of Provence reached 45.1C (113.2F) on Friday afternoon, France's hottest ever temperature since records began. Government officials have urged caution and a warning that the worst could yet be to come.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d'Ebre, near Tarragona, Spain. Credit: AP

The red alert in France signifies a “dangerous weather phenomenon” and is the first since the system was introduced in 2004 following a 2003 heatwave that led to 15,000 premature deaths. The Sahara-style heatwave spreading over parts of Europe has been caused by an “enormous” reservoir of warm air and has been linked to the deaths of three swimmers on south coast beaches in France. Three people have also died in the UK. On Thursday, two men, aged 25 and 26, died in Torquay after getting into difficulty in the sea. And a 13-year-old girl drowned in a river in Bury.

Shukri Yahya drowned in Bury.