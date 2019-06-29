In Pictures: How Britain is keeping cool on the hottest day of the year

Credit: PA

Early cloud made way for another scorching summer’s day for much of the UK. The Met Office said a reading of 30.8C was taken in Charlwood, Surrey, on Saturday morning – making it the hottest day recorded so far in 2019. With the mercury tipped to rise as high as 34C, beaches and swimming pools became busy with those looking for a way to cool down.

By mid-morning beaches around the UK were already packed. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Emergency services across the country have shared advice to stay safe, cool and hydrated during the hot conditions - and warned against swimming in open water, after three people in the UK drowned in recent days. The RSPCA has also urged people to call 999 if they find a dog left alone in a car.

The chance to paddle in the sea was a welcome relief for many. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Others opted to take to the calmer waters of an outdoor swimming pool. Credit: Jacob King/PA

The slide at the Chipping Norton lido was a big draw in Oxfordshire. Credit: Jacob King/PA

Pedalo power created a breeze on the Serpentine boating lake in Hyde Park, London. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A paddle boarder makes their way past Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Visitors to Green Park, London, picnic in the sunshine. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A couple make their way across the sand with their provisions for a day in the sun. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

A lemur at Yorkshire Wildlife Park at Doncaster enjoying a specially made ice lolly. Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PA

For those off the water, sunscreen an a cool patch of grass was a help. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

For those stuck inland – including the thousands at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset – shade was at a premium as queues grew at free water stations. Festival-goers have been during conditions of 28.3C (83F). Free sun lotion and a record number of water stations are just part of the contingency plans in place to look after the thousands of festival-goers who have gathered for the highlight of the music calendar. Festival organisers moved to reassure music fans over fears of a water shortage, issuing a statement on Saturday afternoon stating there is not a lack of water on site. It warned of long queues at some of the free water taps on site, asking people to find quieter parts of the festival zone to gather water. It also said it was restricting access to showers in a bit to conserve supplies.

A music fan at Glastonbury had plenty of umbrellas on hand to shelter when the sun got too much. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

And one festival goer resorted to wearing a bag of ice as a hat. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Queues at a water refill station at Glastonbury after single-use plastic bottles were banned from the festival site. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The queues grew longer as the heat increased. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

You couldn’t have too many umbrellas when shade was at a premium. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

People carry water dispensers on their backs. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

And every patch of shade was made full use of. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Ice cream was in great demand at Glastonbury. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Spectators shelter from the sun during day seven of the Nature Valley tennis international in Eastbourne. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Fashionable hats were keeping the sun off at the Betfair Exchange Northumberland Plate Day at Newcastle Racecourse. Credit: Clint Hughes/PA

The beach at Southend was also popular. Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

People took part in a beach netball tournament at Boscombe in Bournemouth Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA