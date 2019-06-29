Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Revellers paint Spanish town red in annual wine battle

Thousands of people flooded into one of Spain's best-loved vineyards for the town of Haro's annual Wine Battle.

The aim is simple, organisers say: "Cover your neighbour in wine as quickly and completely as you can."

Haro is at the heart of the country's Rioja wine-growing region, and the annual fiesta always proves popular. It is held to celebrate St Peter and the region’s plentiful wine output.

Organisers say the aim is to ‘cover your neighbour in wine as quickly and completely as you can’ Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/AP
A reveller takes a wine shower Credit: Alvaro Barrientos/AP

An early-morning Mass is held, before participants begin throwing wine over one other while music plays - and they don't stop until the 18,500 gallons (some 70,000 litres) of free wine run out.

Those taking part must obey a few rules: they must wear white, with a red sash; wine-filled water pistols, garden sprayers or buckets are all permitted; and at no point during the battle can they stop laughing and singing.

The event then ends with a big lunch attended by the hoards of people drenched head to toe in red wine.

The festival draws mostly young visitors, from as far away as Australia.

