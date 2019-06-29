- ITV Report
Revellers paint Spanish town red in annual wine battle
Thousands of people flooded into one of Spain's best-loved vineyards for the town of Haro's annual Wine Battle.
The aim is simple, organisers say: "Cover your neighbour in wine as quickly and completely as you can."
Haro is at the heart of the country's Rioja wine-growing region, and the annual fiesta always proves popular. It is held to celebrate St Peter and the region’s plentiful wine output.
An early-morning Mass is held, before participants begin throwing wine over one other while music plays - and they don't stop until the 18,500 gallons (some 70,000 litres) of free wine run out.
Those taking part must obey a few rules: they must wear white, with a red sash; wine-filled water pistols, garden sprayers or buckets are all permitted; and at no point during the battle can they stop laughing and singing.
The event then ends with a big lunch attended by the hoards of people drenched head to toe in red wine.
The festival draws mostly young visitors, from as far away as Australia.
