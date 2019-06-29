Revellers paint Spanish town red in annual wine battle

Thousands of people flooded into one of Spain's best-loved vineyards for the town of Haro's annual Wine Battle.

The aim is simple, organisers say: "Cover your neighbour in wine as quickly and completely as you can."

Haro is at the heart of the country's Rioja wine-growing region, and the annual fiesta always proves popular. It is held to celebrate St Peter and the region’s plentiful wine output.