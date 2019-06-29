Man dies following light aircraft crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 50s has died in a light aircraft crash in Co Kilkenny.

The crash happened at about 9.30pm on Friday night at Rathcash, in south eastern Ireland.

According to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, witnesses saw the two-seater microlight aircraft hit power lines seconds before crashing in a field close to the pilot's home.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted and attended the scene.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit attended the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.