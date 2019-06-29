- ITV Report
-
Police launch murder investigation after pregnant woman stabbed to death in south London
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Croydon, Scotland Yard said.
Police were called by London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Saturday, 29 June to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath.
Police officers attended with ambulance crews and found the woman, aged 26, suffering from stab injuries.
It was established she was approximately eight months pregnant.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.
Her baby was delivered at the scene before being taken to hospital. The child remains there in a critical condition.
Next of kin have been informed, whilst formal identification of the woman is yet to take place.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.
"A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time. Residents should be aware that if they have any concerns, or information they would like to share with us, that they can speak to any of the officers there, or call our incident room on 020 8721 4005. Alternatively please use the anonymous methods of reporting information to the police, such as Crimestoppers, if you wish.
"At the forefront of our enquiries is understanding what exactly has lead to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts."