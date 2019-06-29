Police launch murder investigation after pregnant woman stabbed to death in south London

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Croydon, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Saturday, 29 June to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath.

Police officers attended with ambulance crews and found the woman, aged 26, suffering from stab injuries.

It was established she was approximately eight months pregnant.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Her baby was delivered at the scene before being taken to hospital. The child remains there in a critical condition.