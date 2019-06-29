Trump hails Korean demilitarised zone as a ‘real border’

US president Donald Trump has said he wants to inspect the heavily-fortified Korean demilitarised zone (DMZ) as an example of what a “real border” looks like.

Mr Trump earlier invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to meet him for a handshake at the DMZ.

He tweeted on Saturday morning: “I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”