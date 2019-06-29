Wall collapses on huts in India, killing 16 workers

A 60ft (23m) high wall has collapsed on a cluster of tin-roofed huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers and their families who were living there.

The wall dividing the car parking area of a multi-storey residential apartment building collapsed in Pune, a city in Maharashtra state, following heavy rain, fire officer J Gaekwad said.

Three workers had been pulled alive from the rubble, he added.