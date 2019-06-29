What the papers say – June 29

The conclusion of the London Bridge terror attack inquest, Theresa May meeting Vladimir Putin and councils earning £1 billion from parking charges all make the front pages on Saturday. The Daily Mail reports that the families of the terror attack victims expressed their fury after the police and security services were cleared of any blame.

The coroner said he was “not persuaded” the authorities had missed clues that could have helped thwart the atrocity, The Guardian says.

The Daily Telegraph leads on new analysis which shows parking charges are to make councils £1 billion for the first time.

Experts fear soaring parking charges are crippling Britain’s high streets and could cause town centres to go into “cardiac arrest”, the Daily Express reports.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times carries a photo of a frosty handshake between Mrs May and Mr Putin at the G20 summit in Japan, and says both the PM and potential successor Boris Johnson attacked the Russian president for his claim that liberalism had become “obsolete”.

The Times leads on concerns about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s health.

And the Daily Mirror says couples would be able to tie the knot in a wedding venue of their choice under plans to scrap archaic laws.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan have hired a third nanny for Archie in six weeks.

And both the i and the Daily Star lead on the heatwave.

