William and Kate to visit Pakistan for first time later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan later this year for the first time.

The couple will undertake the visit at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It is expected the visit will take place during the autumn of 2019, with further details due to be released in due course, Kensington Palace said.

Officials are keen to build on well established links between the two countries as the United Kingdom looks to leave the European Union at the end of October.