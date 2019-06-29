- ITV Report
William and Kate to visit Pakistan for first time later this year
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan later this year for the first time.
The couple will undertake the visit at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
It is expected the visit will take place during the autumn of 2019, with further details due to be released in due course, Kensington Palace said.
Officials are keen to build on well established links between the two countries as the United Kingdom looks to leave the European Union at the end of October.
As part of the information released by Kensington Palace around the visit, officials emphasised the UK is Pakistan’s largest export market in Europe and second largest globally after the US.
It will be the couple's first visit to the country, and the first visit by a senior member of the royal family in more than a decade.
Prince Charles visited the country in 2006 amid high security.
The Queen last visited in October 1997. At that time she made a six day visit to the country, hosted by President Leghari.