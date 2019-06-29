World leaders clash over climate change at G20 as May pushes for action

Prime Minster Theresa May arrives for the welcoming session at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Credit: PA

World leaders have clashed over climate change at the G20 summit, with Theresa May pushing for urgent action on the issue. The process of agreeing a joint statement at the G20 summit has run into difficulties with US president Donald Trump reportedly trying to water down the summit communique’s language on climate change – while the UK's Prime Minister wants “the strongest wording we can deliver”. Setting out the UK’s position, Mrs May told the G20: “Our citizens – and our youth in particular, whose lives will be shaped immeasurably by climate change – demand action. We will be judged by history on how we act in the next few years.” She said she was using the summit to tell her counterparts “we are running out of time to act” on climate change.

Leaders of the G20 pose for a family photo at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan Credit: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

The Prime Minister will lead a session on climate change at the G20 summit in Osaka, calling on her counterparts to set their own targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions because the crisis requires an urgent international response. The UK has enshrined in law a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. A senior British government official acknowledged that the process of drawing up the summit communique was “challenging”. The “sherpas” – officials who do the groundwork for national leaders at major summits – were still trying to find a way through the difficulties. “I think it was a long night for the sherpas and I think it’s definitely a challenging process but work is ongoing in relation to the communique so we’ll have to see where we end up,” the official said. “There have been a number of areas, trade is obviously one, climate would be another.”

Theresa May will lead a session on climate change. Credit: AP

The US president is at odds with Western allies including Mrs May over climate change after pulling out of the international Paris agreement on the subject. Before the G20 summit, Mrs May had stressed the importance of cooperation, in comments apparently aimed at the US president. “We have led the world in terms of the net zero target but we need to work together on climate change in particular, so you can expect us to be making the case for the strongest wording we can deliver on climate change,” the British official said. In an effort to show her commitment to the green agenda, Mrs May has committed that UK aid spending will be aligned with the conditions of the Paris climate change agreement. Officials said that would mean that when roads or energy infrastructure are funded from the aid budget, the UK will consider the greenest way to do this and use the best materials and design to manage the impacts of climate change.

