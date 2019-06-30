50 facts about Prince of Wales to mark 50th anniversary of his investiture

Here are 50 facts about the Prince of Wales to mark the 50th anniversary of his investiture: – Early Life and Education

1 Charles is the longest serving Prince of Wales.

2 He first visited Wales in 1958 when he was just eight years old. He went to Holyhead with his parents and sister.

3 The heir to the throne became the Prince of Wales at the age of nine.

4 He was the 21st Prince of Wales and was the first since 1936.

5 The prince spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth (April to June 1969) learning Welsh. The prince still uses Welsh phrases in speeches in Wales.

6 He made his first public speech in Welsh in May 1969, on the final day of the Urdd Gobaith Cymru (Welsh League of Youth) Eisteddfod at Aberystwyth. – Titles and Heraldry

7 The prince is strongly identified with his badge, the Prince of Wales’s Feathers, and their use dates back to the 14th century and the time of Edward, the Black Prince.

8 Charles is one of three members of the royal family able to grant royal warrants of appointment to companies. The company is then entitled to display the Prince of Wales’s Feathers on their products.

9 Charles has three standards: his personal standard, standard for Scotland and his standard for Wales. They are used depending on where he is visiting in the United Kingdom.

10 The badge of the Prince of Wales comprises three silver (or white) feathers rising through a gold coronet of alternate crosses and fleur-de-lys. The motto “Ich Dien” (I serve) is on a dark blue ribbon beneath the coronet.

11 The motto of the prince is “Ich dien” meaning “I serve”. – Investiture

12 Charles’s standard for Wales was flown for the first time on June 11 1969 at Castle Green, Cardiff, three weeks before the prince’s investiture, for the inauguration of the Royal Regiment of Wales.

During the investiture ceremony on July 1 1969, the Standard for Wales was flown from Caernarfon Castle’s Eagle Tower. The standard is also known as the Prince of Wales’s personal flag for use in Wales.

13 There were more than 4,000 people in the grounds of Caernarfon Castle to watch the Prince of Wales’s investiture. The television audience was in the hundreds of millions.

14 The Queen invested her son with the Insignia of his Principality and Earldom of Chester: a sword, coronet, mantle, gold ring and gold rod.

15 After being invested, the prince embarked on a tour of Wales to meet people across a number of communities.

Charles with the Queen, Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh following his investiture at Caernarfon Castle. Credit: PA

– Royal Duties

16 In addition to attending important national occasions in Wales, such as the opening of the National Assembly, the Nato summit and the 50th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, and other engagements throughout the year, the prince and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Wales every summer for a concentrated week of engagements, known as Wales Week.

17 At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last year the gathered leaders agreed that Charles would succeed the Queen as the next Head of the Commonwealth. – Llwynywermod

18 The prince owns a house Llwynywermod in Llandovery. It is used by Charles and Camilla when they are in Wales.

19 Llwynywermod was bought in 2007 by the Duchy of Cornwall, the farmhouse was refurbished using local materials and the skills of Welsh craftsmen and women. These include Ty-Mawr Lime from Brecon who provided the lime plaster, Coe Stone stonemasons from Neath and Camillieri, roofing contractors from the Vale of Glamorgan.

20 The land of Llwynywermod comprises of around 215 acres, 173 acres of which is grazing and parkland and around 40 acres of woodland.

21 The interiors of Llwnywermod are furnished with local Welsh textiles (including Welsh shirting flannel to line the curtains), blankets and quilts and early 20th Century Welsh pottery. Rugs from Solva Woollen Mill, which the royal couple have visited, have also been used.

22 Hot water and heating are provided in Llwynywermod by a wood chip boiler which uses local timber, often from the estate, reducing fossil fuel use and long-term carbon dioxide emissions.

23 In December 2016, the prince welcomed members of the Inuit community to his Welsh home. The guests were from Canada’s national organisation of the Inuit, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), and were visiting Wales to discuss their work to standardise the Inuit language of Inuktitut and learn from the Welsh example of language revitalisation.

24 Charles hosts an evening of Welsh music and poetry at Llwynywermod every summer. – Armed Services

25 The prince took up his first armed services appointment in 1969 as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales.

26 The Prince of Wales is Colonel of the Welsh Guards and patron of the Welsh Guards Charity,

27 At the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony Charles wears the ceremonial uniform of Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

28 He is Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, in Anglesey, North Wales.

Charles meeting the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford at the prince’s Welsh home Llwynywermod in Llandovery. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA