Charles and Camilla savour idyllic home in Carmarthenshire countryside

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have their own home in Wales on the edge of the Brecon Beacons. Charles and Camilla will be staying at Llwynywermod near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire during their annual summer visit to Wales. The former coach house and farm buildings are at the centre of 192 acres of idyllic rolling countryside.

Llwynywermod was bought for £1.2 million by Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall estate on behalf of the prince in March 2007 after he spent 40 years searching for the right place. The original owner, William Williams in the 13th or 14th century, was related to Anne Boleyn. The old house and the disintegrating concrete and corrugated iron farm buildings, where there was also an abandoned slurry pit, were restored by Welsh craftsmen using traditional methods and local materials.

The property after its restoration in 2008 Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Charles also planted climbers including Albertine roses, jasmine and honeysuckle up the walls.

Inside the non-private residence hall on the estate near Llandovery in 2008 Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Six of the English field maples which formed the avenue of trees at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding were later rehomed at the prince’s Welsh retreat. The idea was Charles’s, and with William and Kate’s approval he set them in the soil at the front of the house, along a rustic wooden fence.

The trees alongside the aisle at William and Kate’s Westminster Abbey wedding Credit: Suzanne Plunkett/PA