England beat India to get semi-final chase back on track

England reignited their World Cup campaign with a stirring victory over India, Jonny Bairstow letting his bat do the talking with a match-winning century at Edgbaston.

The stakes were impossibly high for the hosts after back-to-back defeats but Eoin Morgan's side held their nerve in a 31-run success, ending India's undefeated streak and reclaiming their own place in the top four.

Bairstow's suggestion that critics were "waiting for us to fail" had been poorly received during the week but he repaid any lingering debt in style, striking 111 to set up an imposing 337 for seven.

Bairstow did not go into battle alone, fit-again opening partner Jason Roy setting the tone with an aggressive 66 and Ben Stokes making it three half-centuries in a row with his bustling 79, but his knock did the heaviest lifting.

Roared on by a hugely partisan crowd which flipped home advantage on its head, India needed luck and skill if they were to make a record World Cup chase and Rohit Sharma had both. Dropped at slip by Joe Root with just four to his name he went on to make 102.