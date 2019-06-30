Four murder investigations launched on another violent weekend in London

Four murder investigations have been launched in the capital. Credit: ITV News/PA/Google

Four murder investigations have been launched in little more than 24 hours on another violent weekend in London. A heavily pregnant mum was among the four killed in the capital this weekend, with a man in his 20s also stabbed to death in east London later on Saturday. Police have since confirmed there have been two more killings in London – a teenager stabbed in Southwark and a 54-year-old man injured in a fight in Brixton. The latest outbreak of violence comes just two weeks after five people were stabbed and one shot in a series of unconnected of attacks over a weekend in London. Three of those involved died.

Pregnant mum stabbed to death

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in Croydon. Credit: Facebook

A baby of a mum-to-be stabbed to death in south London is fighting for its life in hospital. Police have launched a murder investigation after Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who was around eight months pregnant, was killed in what a senior detective described as a “horrific incident”. The 26-year-old was found with stab injuries and died in Raymead Avenue, in Thornton Heath, Croydon at around 3.30am on Saturday but her baby was delivered at the scene. The newborn remains in hospital in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, with the force stating officers "retain an open mind to any motive". A 29-year-old man was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station.

Man in his 50s died after fight in south London

Police were called to Coldharbour Lane in Brxiton. Credit: Google

Later on Saturday police were called to a fight in Brixton, south London. Officers arrived in Coldharbour Lane at about 5.55pm on Saturday, where they found an injured 54-year-old man who was rushed to a south London hospital but later died at 10.10pm. His next of kin have been informed. Two arrests have been made in connection with this incident, the force added.

Man stabbed to death in east London

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street. Credit: PA

A man believed to be in his late 20s became the third killed in London. Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street, Newham, at 11.07pm on Saturday where they found the man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified. A post-mortem and formal identification of the victim will take place in due course, Scotland Yard said, adding that a murder investigation had been launched.

Teenager who went to hospital himself died with stab wounds

Police were called to Sutherland Walk. Credit: Google