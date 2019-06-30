Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Thousands join Pride celebrations around the world

Revellers unfurl a rainbow flag during the parade in Mexico City Photo: AP Photo/Christian Palma

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets for Pride parades around the world.

Rainbow flags and colourful costumes were a prominent feature in LGBTQ marches from Mexico and Paraguay to Portugal and Serbia.

The celebrations come after Friday’s 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, when a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan led to a riot and days of demonstrations that morphed into a sustained LGBTQ liberation movement.

New York will hold its own Pride parade on Sunday.

A performer flies a rainbow flag during the parade in Mexico City Credit: Christian Palma/AP
Revellers in high spirits at the parade in Quito, Ecuador Credit: Dolores Ochoa/AP
Gay rights activists hold a banner that reads ”the battle still goes on” during a march in Belgrade, Serbia Credit: Darko Vojinovic/AP
Revellers carry placards in Asuncion, Paraguay Credit: Jorge Saenz/AP
People carry a giant rainbow flag at the start of the Pride parade in Lisbon, Portugal Credit: Armando Franca/AP
Huge crowds gather for the event in Lima, Peru Credit: Martin Mejia/AP
Members and supporters of the Queer Youth Group participate in a Pride parade in Kathmandu, Nepal Credit: Niranjan Shrestha/AP
Tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Dublin, Ireland Credit: Brian Lawless/PA