In Pictures: Thousands join Pride celebrations around the world

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets for Pride parades around the world.

Rainbow flags and colourful costumes were a prominent feature in LGBTQ marches from Mexico and Paraguay to Portugal and Serbia.

The celebrations come after Friday’s 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, when a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan led to a riot and days of demonstrations that morphed into a sustained LGBTQ liberation movement.

New York will hold its own Pride parade on Sunday.