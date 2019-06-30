'Nobody cares who loses in a semi-final': Phil Neville says Lionesses only thinking of winning

Phil Neville and Steph Houghton are fully focused on the USA game.

The Lionesses arrived in France determined to return with the trophy, and their belief remains undimmed despite champions USA standing between them and a place in the final. Phil Neville and his side are one game away from England’s first World Cup final in the men’s or women’s game since 1966. The England manager repeated his pre-tournament stance that the team are competing to win the tournament. He said: "You go to tournaments to win. I said earlier in the week about semi-finals - nobody cares who loses in a semi-final, it's all about winning and my players now want to win, so if we don't get the right result, we will be disappointed. "We will feel the disappointment and we'll see that as a failure - and that's not me being negative, that's just our expectation, and our belief and our confidence now and our mindset is about winning." Neville also revealed he had no fresh selection problems ahead of Tuesday night's game in Lyon. He said: "No, no injuries, no viruses ravaging our squad this time." USA have won every game in the World Cup so far – like England.

When asked about facing USA player-in-form Megan Rapinoe, who scored both goals against France in the quarter final, Phil Neville raised her winning mentality. He recounted the time her studs went through his watch and joked that she still hasn't paid him back. Captain Steph Houghton was asked about tennis star Serena Williams watching the team train earlier in the tournament, and how impressed the American had been by what she saw.

Steph Houghton was happy with Serena Williams' praise.

Houghton said: "It's been documented well that Serena was at our hotel and a few of the girls were fan-girling her. She's an icon of women's sport and rightly so. "She's won so many medals, so many trophies, best tennis player in the world and for us to see her train as well on the court was an unbelievable experience that nobody really gets the honour of doing. "For her to say that about us is amazing for this squad. “That's what we want to pride ourselves on, the hard work, the ability to be one of the fittest teams in the world and to be really humble in everything that we do, so for someone of that calibre and so much status to say that about me and my team-mates is unbelievable and I'd like to thank her for that."

USA team ‘not arrogant’

USA coach Jill Ellis said her side is not arrogant. Credit: PA