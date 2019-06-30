North Korea’s Kim Jong Un accepts Donald Trump’s offer to meet at DMZ

US president Donald Trump will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the North and South on Sunday, a day after he expressed willingness to cross the border for what would be a history-making photo opportunity.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in announced that Mr Kim accepted Mr Trump’s invitation to meet when the US president visits the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

Mr Moon praised the two leaders for “being so brave” to hold the meeting and said: “I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula.”

Mr Trump said he looked forward to meeting with Mr Kim, but sought to tamp down expectations, predicting it would be “very short”.

“Virtually a handshake, but that’s OK. A handshake means a lot,” he said.