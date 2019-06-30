Sir David Attenborough makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival

Sir David Attenborough has made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage to promote his new television series: Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute prequel video to the huge crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue's performance at the festival, being held on Worthy Farm.

The extended trailer features a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia who has collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the track.

Sir David said of the upcoming series: "Seven Worlds, One Planet will resonate with audiences worldwide."