- ITV Report
Sir David Attenborough makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival
Sir David Attenborough has made a surprise appearance on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage to promote his new television series: Seven Worlds, One Planet.
The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute prequel video to the huge crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue's performance at the festival, being held on Worthy Farm.
The extended trailer features a new song, Out There, from Australian singer Sia who has collaborated with composer Hans Zimmer on the track.
Sir David said of the upcoming series: "Seven Worlds, One Planet will resonate with audiences worldwide."
He added: "We all belong to a continent after all, we all share planet Earth.
"I am delighted to introduce the latest work from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit."
The trailer begins with a shot of Sir David standing on a beach, looking out over rolling waves.
The 93-year-old's distinctive voice can be heard saying: "Planet Earth has seven extraordinary continents, each one unique, each one full of life.
He continues: "This is the story of those seven worlds.
"We will see how life developed on each continent and so gave rise to the extraordinary and wonderful diversity we know today and we will see why this precious diversity is being lost".
BBC One will premiere Seven Worlds, One Planet later this year.