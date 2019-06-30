Theresa May suggests Boris Johnson's 'do or die' Brexit approach is wrong

Boris Johnson's "do or die" attitude to the October 31 Brexit deadline is not the right approach, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May has suggested.

Mr Johnson has taken a hardline stance on leaving the EU by the end of October, as well as refusing to rule out ignoring MPs and proroguing Parliament to ram through a no deal should he fail to win support.

When asked if this was the best approach to Brexit as she arrived for her final European Council summit, Mrs May said the next prime minister should focus on getting a deal through Parliament.

She said: "I've always been very clear that I think the best approach for the UK is to first of all ensure we're delivering on the vote that took place in 2016, leaving the EU, but that we do that with a good deal so we can do it in an orderly way.

"I still think we negotiated a good deal, I wasn't able to get a majority in Parliament for that deal.

"It will be up to my successor to get that majority, deliver on the vote and take us forward."