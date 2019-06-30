US President Donald Trump arrives in Demilitarised Zone ahead of meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in arrived at the DMZ ahead of Kim Jong-un. Credit: APTN

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas for a meeting with the North's leader. The meeting comes a day after Mr Trump expressed willingness to cross the border for what would be a history-making photo opportunity. South Korean president Moon Jae-in announced that Kim Jong-un accepted Mr Trump’s invitation to meet when the US President visits the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom. Mr Moon praised the two leaders for “being so brave” to hold the meeting and said: “I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula.” Mr Trump said he looked forward to meeting with Mr Kim, but sought to tamp down expectations, predicting it would be “very short”. “Virtually a handshake, but that’s OK. A handshake means a lot,” he said.

US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously met in Vietnam in February Credit: AP

As he prepared to leave Seoul aboard the Marine One presidential helicopter, Mr Trump told reporters that he looked forward to seeing Mr Kim and to "shake hands quickly and say hello." Mr Trump was also expected to visit an observation post and greet US and South Korean troops. The meeting is set to mark yet another historic first in the yearlong rapprochement between the two technically warring nations. It also marks the return of face-to-face contact between the leaders since negotiations to end the North's nuclear program broke down during a summit in Vietnam in February. Officials spent Sunday morning working out logistical and security details, Mr Trump said during an earlier appearance with Mr Moon. A day earlier North Korea responded by calling the offer a “very interesting suggestion”. Presidential visits to the DMZ are traditionally carefully guarded secrets for security reasons. Before arriving in Seoul, Mr Trump said at a news conference in Japan that he would “feel very comfortable” crossing the border into North Korea if Mr Kim showed up, saying he would “have no problem” becoming the first US president to step into North Korea. His comments followed hours after Mr Trump asked for Mr Kim to meet him there. “If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” he tweeted.

