Week in Wales for Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales will be starting a tour of Wales 50 years to the day that he was invested with his title. Heir to the throne Charles is spending the week with the Duchess of Cornwall, travelling around the country, as they carry out more than 20 engagements over five days.

On Monday July 1, the golden jubilee of his 1969 investiture, the prince, president of The Prince’s Trust, will visit the charity’s call centre at Nantgarw, near the Welsh capital Cardiff, to meet those who help the 72,000 young people who get in touch with the charity over the phone. Charles, patron of The British Horse Loggers, will also visit Ty’n-y-Coed Forest on the same day to meet horse loggers, who use horses as the “base machine” in the extraction of timber, to see their impact on the Llantrisant woodland. But he will not be returning to north Wales’s Caenarfon Castle, the scene of the grand ceremony, staged amid great pomp and pageantry 50 years ago on July 1 in 1969.

Prince Charles, during a walk in Snowdonia in 1969, was only 20 when his investiture took place Credit: PA

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince and The Duchess always look forward to their annual summer visit and to meeting people from across Wales. “Their Royal Highnesses will have the chance visit a wide variety of communities, organisations and charities, including many of their own Patronages which they know work so hard to make a positive difference.” Other engagements include visiting South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Tuesday July 2, and Royal Glamorgan Hospital to launch The Prince of Wales Nursing Cadets scheme. At Charles and Camilla’s Welsh home Llwynywermod in Llandovery in Camarthenshire, the couple will host a music and drama evening there, featuring performances by the tenor Wynne Evans, and announce the new Royal harpist.

The Duchess of Cornwall waves a Welsh flag in the village of Aberdaron Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Other engagements will bring back memories of the end of the 1960s for the prince. He went on a week-long tour of Wales following his investiture, travelling to Swansea, among other destinations. On Wednesday July 3, Charles will be back in Swansea, visiting Victoria Park and the Patti Pavilion, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its city status, which was granted after the prince’s ceremony. He will also see The Morriston Tabernacle Chapel, which he visited in 1969, and meet members of the congregation and the local community.

The Prince of Wales in a Land Rover at a sports ground in Carmarthen during his tour of Wales following his investiture Credit: PA

On Thursday July 4, the prince and duchess will visit a primary school and the Llanover Estate in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, among other engagements. Camilla, president of Maggie’s, will visit the charity’s first cancer care centre in Whitchurch, Cardiff. On Friday July 5, Charles will travel to Trawsfynydd in Gwynedd to see Yr Ysgwrn, home of the celebrated Welsh war poet Hedd Wyn who was killed on the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele.

The prince meeting local farmers in Penegoes, Machynlleth, in 2015 Credit: Joe Giddens/PA