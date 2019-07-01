Anniversary of Hong Kong handover marked with protests

The Hong Kong government marked the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China on Monday, as police faced off with protesters outside the venue. A flag-raising ceremony, in which the Chinese and Hong Kong flags are raised together, was held under unusually high security. Police used riot shields and pepper spray to push back helmeted protesters who tried to advance down closed streets toward the city’s convention centre.

A protester wearing a t-shirt with the words “Revolution” walks past writings the word “Long Live HK” Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

Hong Kong leaders, mainland China representatives and invited guests watched the ceremony inside instead of outside as they normally do. The government cited inclement weather after light rain fell earlier in the morning.

A black Hong Kong flag flies as protesters replaced with the Chinese flag that is normally set up next to a Hong Kong flag Credit: Kin Cheung/AP

City leader Carrie Lam said a series of protests that have attracted hundreds of thousands of students and other participants have taught her that she needs to listen better to the youth and people in general. Ms Lam has come under withering criticism for pushing legislation that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China to face trial. “This has made me fully realise that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately”, she said in a five-minute speech to the gathering.

A protester holds a black flag to symbolise mourning for Hong Kong Credit: Kin Cheung/AP