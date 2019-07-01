AS Roma announce new signings with photos of missing children

Italian football club AS Roma are known for their viral transfer announcements but the club is now using their reach online to raise awareness of missing children.

The side has joined forces with the charities National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States and Telefono Azzurro in Italy.

Every summer signing announcement on Twitter will be accompanied by a social media video, which will include the details and a photo of a missing child in the hope of helping to find them.

The club is also in talks with a British charity in order to do the same in England.