Cooler day for the UK but still fair amount of sunshine in the south

Cloud and outbreaks of rain in the northwest will move southeast, fragmenting into a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers across northern and central parts during the day.

It will feel rather cool in the north, with a brisk northwesterly wind.

It will generally be a breezy day for many, although it should feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine further south, especially in southeast England.

Top temperature of 22 Celsius (72 F).