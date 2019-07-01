- ITV Report
Cooler day for the UK but still fair amount of sunshine in the south
Cloud and outbreaks of rain in the northwest will move southeast, fragmenting into a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers across northern and central parts during the day.
It will feel rather cool in the north, with a brisk northwesterly wind.
It will generally be a breezy day for many, although it should feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine further south, especially in southeast England.
Top temperature of 22 Celsius (72 F).