Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for sarin

A Facebook mail processing warehouse was evacuated as Silicon Valley officials work to determine what caused mail to test positive for the nerve agent sarin.

Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said incoming mail undergoing routine processing by machine tested positive for sarin, but there were no reports of injuries.

"Right now we don’t have anybody that has any symptoms," he said.

"We’re just doing verification," he added.

Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said four buildings were evacuated and three have been cleared for people to go back in.