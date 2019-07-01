Floating Antarctic ice 'on white knuckle ride' from record high to record lows

Plummeting ice levels have been described as 'a white-knuckle ride'. Credit: Ted Scambos/National Snow and Ice Data Center via AP

The amount of ice circling Antarctica is suddenly plunging from a record high to record lows, baffling scientists. Floating ice off the southern continent steadily increased from 1979 and hit a record high in 2014, but three years later, the annual average extent of Antarctic sea ice hit its lowest mark, wiping out three and a half decades of gains — and then some, a Nasa study of satellite data shows. In recent years, “things have been crazy”, said Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Centre. He called the plummeting ice levels “a white-knuckle ride”. Mr Serreze and other experts said they do not know if this is a natural blip or long-term global warming that is finally catching up with the South Pole. Antarctica has not showed as much consistent warming as the Arctic.

Emperor penguins and chicks at Antarctica’s Halley Bay. Credit: Peter Fretwell/British Antarctic Survey/AP

“The fact that a change this big can happen in such a short time should be viewed as an indication that the Earth has the potential for significant and rapid change,” University of Colorado ice scientist Waleed Abdalati said. At the polar regions, ice levels grow during the winter and shrink in the summer. Around Antarctica, sea ice averaged 4.9 million square miles in 2014. By 2017, it was a record low of 4.1 million square miles, according to the study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The difference covers an area bigger than the size of Mexico. Losing that much in three years “is pretty incredible” and faster than anything scientists have seen before, said study author Claire Parkinson, a Nasa climate scientist.

Triangular iceberg off the Larsen ice shelf in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica. Credit: Nasa ICE