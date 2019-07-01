Former PM Brown urges Theresa May to honour free TV licence pledge

Gordon Brown has urged Theresa May to use her final days in power to “honour” the commitment to protect free TV licences for all over-75s.

The former Labour prime minister has written to Mrs May to highlight the contradiction between the 2017 Conservative Party manifesto vow to protect such a pensioner benefit until 2022 and the reality.

The BBC has said the concession will only be available to households where someone receives Pension Credit from June 2020.