How to switch your mobile network provider with one text message

Mobile users across the UK can now switch network provider via text message in a move aimed at simplifying the process.

The new rules from the regulator Ofcom apply from today and are aimed at making it quicker and easier to leave one provider and start with another.

The decision to simplify the process was made after many consumers complainedthey found switching difficult, as it requires requesting a PAC code from their provider.

Under the new “text-to-switch” process, consumers text PAC to a number, after which the code is sent back. The code is valid for 30 days.

“The new process is designed to be quick and easy, so customers could request their code while looking for a new deal – for example, while on the phone to a new provider, or in store,” said Ofcom.

Consumers have also sometimes encountered difficulties in paying both their old and their new provider at the same time when switching.

Ofcom has now banned mobile providers from charging for notice periods running after the switch date. Ofcom estimates this will result in savings to the consumer of £10m a year.

Here is a guide on how customers can go about changing: