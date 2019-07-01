Tory leadership contest: Jeremy Hunt pledges £6 billion war chest to cope with no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt will say the UK 'cannot leave the EU on a wing and a prayer'. Credit: PA

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to create a £6 billion war chest to handle a no-deal Brexit. Food producers should be treated like the financial services industry during the 2008 financial crash, the Tory leadership candidate is expected to tell supporters. Mr Hunt will set out a 10-point plan, including a Cobra-style committee to “turbocharge” Whitehall preparations and keep Britain open for business in the event of World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs coming into effect. “You cannot leave the European Union on a wing and a prayer,” he is expected to say. “Britain deserves better.”

The Foreign Secretary will set up a temporary No Deal Relief Programme, including the war chest for farmers and fishermen exporting to Europe, to ease transition out of the European Union and honour international obligations. He will say: “If you’re a sheep farmer in Shropshire or a fisherman in Peterhead I have a simple message for you – I know you face uncertainty if we have to leave the EU without a deal. “I will mitigate the impact of no-deal Brexit on you and step in to help smooth those short-term difficulties. “If we could do it for the bankers in the financial crisis, we can do it for our fishermen, farmers and small businesses now.”

Boris Johnson's supporters say he will end public sector pay freezes. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, plans by Mr Hunt's Tory leadership rival Boris Johnson to end public sector pay freezes have been revealed. The plan is seen by some as a dig at former health secretary Mr Hunt who made enemies in the NHS when he imposed new contracts on junior doctors in 2016 and oversaw the slowest period of investment in the NHS since its foundation. Mr Johnson's supporters have moved to capitalise on the weakness, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock telling the Times that public sector workers would get a "fair" pay rise under Mr Johnson. Mr Hancock said: "Now that there's money available we need to show the public sector some love - they do a brilliant job for the country, "People in the public sector need to be properly rewarded for the brilliant job they do. "Higher pay, not higher taxes, means a pay rise for everyone, including in the public sector."

