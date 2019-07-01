Advertisement

Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury

The clear up is under way following this year's Glastonbury Festival. Credit: PA

A major clean-up operation is under way at Glastonbury as revellers make their way home.

Around 200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm for the festival.

Climate change and the environment was the theme of the festival, which banned single-use plastic bottles and provided water in cans or at refill sites.

But there was still plenty of tidying up to do.

Festival goers return to their tents and leave the camp as the clean-up begins. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
200,000 people descended on Worthy Farm for this year's festival. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Single-use plastic bottles were banned from this year's Glastonbury. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The clean up operation has begun following this year's festival. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Revellers leave this year's festival. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Organisers had previously urged those attending to bring sturdy tents and return home with them, instead of dumping them at the end of the event.

Festival goers in fancy dress leave the Worthy Farm site. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Bins overflow at the festival site in Somerset. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

There were more than one million plastic drinks bottles sold at the festival in 2017, and zero sold in 2019.

In total, 45 tonnes of aluminium cans were processed on the site, while 4,500 litres of cooking oil was turned into biofuel.

Climate change and the environment was the theme of this year's festival. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Music fans leave the Glastonbury site with their belongings. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Stormzy became the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury this year. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Bins overflow at Worthy Farm at the end of the festival. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

More than 1,300 recycling volunteers are at Glastonbury Festival each year, while more than 10,000 trees have been planted locally since 2000.

This year, there were 850 water points on the 900-acre site, with 37 WaterAid refill kiosks.

Discarded rubbish left behind at the festival site. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The clean-up begins in front of the Pyramid Stage. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Workers set about collecting rubbish and discarded tents from the festival site. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Bins overflow at the festival site. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Litter pickers get to work on Worthy Farm. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA