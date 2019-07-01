Mexican city of Guadalajara buried under two metres of ice after freak summer hailstorm

Mexicans basking in temperatures of 31C (87.8F) just hours before were quickly cooled down when a strong hailstorm fell in Guadalajara, covering streets in layers of ice up to two metres deep.

The freak storm in the early hours of Sunday shocked residents and left vehicles trapped in the deluge of ice.

The hail fell after temperatures suddenly dropped from 22C (71.6F) to 14C (57.2F).

Two people caught in the hail even showed early signs of hypothermia.