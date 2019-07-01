- ITV Report
-
Mexican city of Guadalajara buried under two metres of ice after freak summer hailstorm
Mexicans basking in temperatures of 31C (87.8F) just hours before were quickly cooled down when a strong hailstorm fell in Guadalajara, covering streets in layers of ice up to two metres deep.
The freak storm in the early hours of Sunday shocked residents and left vehicles trapped in the deluge of ice.
The hail fell after temperatures suddenly dropped from 22C (71.6F) to 14C (57.2F).
Two people caught in the hail even showed early signs of hypothermia.
"I've never seen such scenes in Guadalajara," said the state governor, Enrique Alfaro.
"Then we ask ourselves if climate change is real.
"These are never-before-seen natural phenomena," he said.
"It's incredible."
Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City and with a population of around five million, has been experiencing summer temperatures of more than 30C in recent days.
While seasonal hailstorms do occur, there is no record of anything so heavy.
At least six neighborhoods in the city outskirts woke up to ice pellets up to two metres deep.
While children scampered around and hurled iceballs at each other, Civil Protection personnel and soldiers brought out heavy machinery to clear the roads.
Nearly 200 homes and businesses reported hail damage, and at least 50 vehicles were swept away by the deluge of ice in hilly areas, some buried under piles of pellets.
No casualties were reported.